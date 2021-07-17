Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Richard Keogh has made 588 EFL appearances - over half of them with Derby County

Blackpool have signed vastly experienced defender Richard Keogh on an initial one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who spent almost half his career with fellow Championship side Derby County, becomes Blackpool's eighth summer signing.

"He's a good communicator, leader and footballer who can pass on his knowledge," said boss Neil Critchley.

"What impressed me when we spoke was that he still wants to learn, improve and get better."

Keogh was out of the game after being sacked by Derby in October 2019 for gross misconduct over his involvement in a car crash in which he also injured his knee.

He successfully appealed against the decision and won a £2m payout in May.

Keogh returned to action last season and spent the first half of the campaign in League One with MK Dons before then moving back up to Championship level with Huddersfield Town in January.

Since beginning his career with Stoke City in 2003, Keogh, who has won 26 Republic of Ireland caps, has also made a combined 664 club appearances with Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield, Carlisle United, Cheltenham Town, Coventry City, Derby and MK Dons.

"Once I had spoken to the manager and the owner, it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me," said Keogh, whose deal includes an option for a further 12 months.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.