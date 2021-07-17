Motherwell v Queen of the South

MotherwellMotherwell15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Stirling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Cove Rangers
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|Peterhead
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Arbroath
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Elgin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2
|Montrose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Ross County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Brora Rangers
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Brechin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Falkirk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Albion
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|2
|5
|Edinburgh City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen of Sth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Motherwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Queen's Park
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|5
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Kilbride
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Stranraer
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Clyde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Morton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|5
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0