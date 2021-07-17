Nigel Adkins: Charlton Athletic manager tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins missed the club's pre-season friendly at Dartford on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Adkins, 56, is isolating at home while several unnamed players and staff also missed the game as close contacts.
The League One club said it was following government and EFL guidelines and performed the necessary risk assessments.
Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson took charge of the friendly at Princes Park.
