Scottish League Cup: Livingston suffer shock Alloa loss as Dundee United all but qualify
Top-flight Livingston suffered a blow to their hopes of reaching the Scottish League Cup knock-out stage after losing 2-1 to League 1 Alloa Athletic.
The visitors, who had been weakened by Covid-19 infection and illness, lost two goals in the last eight minutes.
Dundee United are all but through after edging out Arbroath 1-0 to secure a third straight group-stage win.
Top-flight Motherwell had to come from two goals down to beat Queen of the South 3-2 for their second in a row.
Dunfermline Athletic recorded the biggest win of the day, thumping Dumbarton 5-1, while League 2 side Stirling Albion held second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle away from home before taking the bonus point following the penalty shoot-out.
Scottish League Cup results
Group A
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-2 Stirling Albion (2-3 on pens)
Peterhead 3-1 Cove Rangers
Group B
Dundee United 1-0 Arbroath
Kelty Hearts 3-0 East Fife
Group C
Brora Rangers 0-1 Forfar Athletic
Group D
Alloa Athletic 2-1 Livingston
Cowdenbeath 3-2 Brechin City
Group E
Albion Rovers 1-1 Edinburgh City (5-4 on pens)
Falkirk 1-2 Hamilton Academical
Group F
Motherwell 3-2 Queen of the South
Queen's Park 0-0 Airdrieonians (3-4 on pens)
Group G
Clyde 1-2 Kilmarnock
Stranraer 1-0 East Kilbride
Group H
Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Dumbarton
Stenhousemuir 1-2 Partick Thistle