Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Charlie Mulgrew (centre) scored the winner for Dundee United against Arbroath

Top-flight Livingston suffered a blow to their hopes of reaching the Scottish League Cup knock-out stage after losing 2-1 to League 1 Alloa Athletic.

The visitors, who had been weakened by Covid-19 infection and illness, lost two goals in the last eight minutes.

Dundee United are all but through after edging out Arbroath 1-0 to secure a third straight group-stage win.

Top-flight Motherwell had to come from two goals down to beat Queen of the South 3-2 for their second in a row.

Dunfermline Athletic recorded the biggest win of the day, thumping Dumbarton 5-1, while League 2 side Stirling Albion held second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle away from home before taking the bonus point following the penalty shoot-out.

More to follow.

Scottish League Cup results

Group A

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-2 Stirling Albion (2-3 on pens)

Peterhead 3-1 Cove Rangers

Group B

Dundee United 1-0 Arbroath

Kelty Hearts 3-0 East Fife

Group C

Brora Rangers 0-1 Forfar Athletic

Group D

Alloa Athletic 2-1 Livingston

Cowdenbeath 3-2 Brechin City

Group E

Albion Rovers 1-1 Edinburgh City (5-4 on pens)

Falkirk 1-2 Hamilton Academical

Group F

Motherwell 3-2 Queen of the South

Queen's Park 0-0 Airdrieonians (3-4 on pens)

Group G

Clyde 1-2 Kilmarnock

Stranraer 1-0 East Kilbride

Group H

Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Dumbarton

Stenhousemuir 1-2 Partick Thistle