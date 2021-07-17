Liel Abada (right) signed for Celtic this week

Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic "need to bring some players in" but fears they are running out of time ahead of their opening Champions League qualifier.

His side host Danish side Midtjylland in Tuesday's second qualifying round.

But the manager points to travel restrictions and Covid quarantine that complicate his recruitment efforts.

"It's a 10-day to two-week process, so that's the challenging part at the moment and we're not able to get people in quick enough," the Australian said.

"We are working hard on multiple fronts. Hopefully in the next week or so we can make some more announcements and bring people in."

Ben Whiteman's penalty secured a 1-0 win on Saturday for English Championship side Preston North End at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership side's final warm-up friendly, which Postecoglou said "wasn't a great game for us".

Liel Abada, the Israeli winger signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva 48 hours earlier, came off the bench, while former Sheffield Wednesday pair Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide were in the starting line-up.

Kyogo Furuhashi earlier on Saturday played one final game for Vissel Kobe - scoring a farewell goal, but it may take a fortnight before the Japan striker can join his new team-mates.

"If we could get on a plane, go over there and do the signing, we'd all be taking photos and we'd be unveiling him here today," Postecoglou said. "Unfortunately, nothing like that happens any more."

Norway centre-half Kristoffer Ajer, who has expressed his desire to leave Celtic, was absent again amid reports he is about to join Brentford.

"I'm concentrating on the ones who are involved," Postecoglou said when asked about the 23-year-old. "I can't afford to waste time on anyone other than the ones who are here and committed to being here."

James Forrest is a major doubt for Tuesday's game after returning from a 10-day self-isolation period, while fellow wingers Mikey Johnston and Karamoko Dembele picked up injuries against Bristol City on Wednesday.

However, while midfielders Ismaila Soro, Ryan Christie and Nir Bitton were all absent against Preston, they could be in contention to face Midtjylland.

Vasilis Barkas was back in goal for the first half after suffering a finger injury in midweek, while midfielder Tom Rogic and striker Odsonne Edouard came on for the final half hour after their pre-season injury niggles.

"We didn't start well and lost a bit of belief and we kind of struggled through the whole game really," Postecoglou added. "But it is a very young group we've got at the moment and we need to bring some players in."