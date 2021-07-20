Chloe McCarron spent the 2020-21 season in England with Birmingham City

Chloe McCarron says she hopes her move to Glentoran will help seal a spot in Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 squad.

McCarron joined Birmingham City from Linfield last September but has now returned to the Women's Premiership.

She featured in every squad throughout Euro 2022 qualifying and was involved in the play-off win over Ukraine.

"I want to be in that squad for the Euros and I want to be in that competition where the best players in the world play," said the 23-year-old.

"I don't want to take my foot off the gas. I want to keep going and going because this next year is going to fly in."

After impressing for Linfield, where she won numerous trophies, McCarron earned a move to Birmingham City in the Women's Super League.

However her season at Birmingham was dogged by off-field problems over playing and training conditions at the club.

She left Birmingham in April and says while she doesn't have anything bad to say about the club, she believes the off-field issues "could have been avoided".

"It wasn't the easiest year but I feel it has benefitted me in a way as I was learning every single day," she added.

"Being in that environment, with various training sessions on the pitch and in the gym, then you would have meetings too every single day.

"I feel like I understand the game a bit more and I have matured a bit more in terms of my play.

"I knew what to expect when I went over there, I had spoken to Furney [NI team-mate and Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness].

"She said it was like playing an international match in every single game, but I don't think you can prepare yourself for behind the scenes."

Glentoran return

After leaving Birmingham, McCarron was widely tipped to return to the Women's Premiership where she made her name.

She made her Glentoran debut on Friday in a 6-0 victory over Cliftonville in the County Antrim Cup and says her goal is to get regular game time. She is set to make her maiden appearance in the league against Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday.

"I want to get sharper and fitter. I want to prepare myself as much as possible and really challenge myself," she added.

"I didn't realise how good the set-up was at Glentoran until I started training with them. The club prepare you very well and they have a very professional way of doing things."

On top of her training with the east Belfast club and Northern Ireland, McCarron is doing additional work to try and build on her form with strong competition for places at both club and country.

McCarron featured in both legs in NI's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine

"I know if I don't do it then I will be left behind, that's my mentality and that's why I keep pushing on," she said

"Not even with Northern Ireland, with Glentoran there are plenty of players who could play my position. I know if I don't perform then they'll get it.

"It definitely pushes me on and stops me being complacent. It gives you an edge. When I go in for a tackle it's not just a tackle, it's part of my whole performance.

"I would rather get a solid 90 minutes and get told I played well, rather than scoring one but not playing that well."

On top of their title charge and domestic cup challenges, Glentoran will face Swiss side Servette Chenois in the Champions League next month and McCarron says the club "have to direct our focus".

"It's about taking each game as it comes. We have a big squad, and the reason we have that is so we can perform in every competition there is," she said.

"Playing in the Champions League reminds you of the international games, you're surrounded by elite players.

"With Northern Ireland you are considered an underdog so we love to prove people wrong. I think progressively we are proving them wrong and we are starting to get a bit more acknowledgement."