Neil Etheridge joined Birmingham from Cardiff in September 2020

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been released from hospital after treatment for Covid-19.

Etheridge, 31, was taken into hospital earlier this week, but is now recuperating at home with his family.

Blues head coach Lee Bowyer said: "Everybody is smiling and grateful that he is back home.

"It is great news. We can't rush and have to see how he progresses, but the most important thing is he is back with his family."

The Philippines international made 43 appearances for Birmingham last season after joining from Cardiff City.