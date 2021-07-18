Last updated on .From the section Coventry

George Curtis (left) helped Coventry win their first major trophy

Former Coventry City captain and joint-manager George Curtis, who along with John Sillett guided the club to its 1987 FA Cup triumph, has died aged 82.

As a centre-half, Curtis was known as the 'Ironman' by fans, and helped win promotion from the Fourth to the First Division before joining Aston Villa.

Curtis later returned to Coventry, eventually becoming managing director in addition to a season as co-manager.

He and Sillett secured the Sky Blues' first major trophy.

The club said it was "devastated" by news of Curtis' death and offered condolences to his family and friends. external-link

City won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in a thrilling final at Wembley.