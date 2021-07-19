Hacken's Martin Olsson has 51 caps for Sweden

Former Celtic defender Johan Mjallby has warned Aberdeen "it's definitely not the best time" to be facing Thursday's opponents, Hacken.

The Dons host the Swedes in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second round qualifier.

Hacken will arrive having beaten Norrkoping 1-0 on Sunday - their fourth win in five outings.

"They are getting their confidence back and some key players back and they are looking much better now," Mjallby said.

When the draw was made, Hacken were bottom of the Allsvenskan table but they have had a revival after Andreas Alm left to take control of Danish side Odense at the end of May and was replaced with former Norway head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo.

Former Sweden player Mjallby, head coach of fourth-tier Stockholm, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "He's changed the style a wee bit.

"They used to be very possession based and playing attractive football, but now they are playing a wee bit more on the counter and a bit more direct."

'Important Aberdeen play well in home leg'

Hacken ended the 2020 season third behind Malmo and Elfsborg - their fourth top-six finish in a row. They have risen to eighth of the 16 teams and Mjallby speaks from experience about the advantage being in mid-season will give them over a Scottish side who, in Aberdeen's case, have played just two pre-season friendlies.

"They have been a top team although they are not a big club," Mjallby said. "They were supposed to be up at the top challenging for the title with Malmo, but they had a horrendous start and the new manager has come in."

Mjallby pointed out that Sweden international Martin Olsson, who had spells with Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Swansea City, remains a quality left-back, while fellow 33-year-old Joona Toivio is a strong centre-half who was with Finland's Euro 2020 finals squad.

Alexander Faltsetas is Hacken's midfield playmaker, "a good passer of the ball, but he's not the quickest any more" at 34. However, Mjallby thinks Hacken will look to use the pace of 20-year-old winger Ali Youssef and midfielder Patrik Walemark, who is one year older "to run behind the Aberdeen defence".

"If Aberdeen perform and, if they play better than last season, they've got a good chance," added Mjallby. "But it is a tricky tie away from home in Hacken as they are good on Astroturf, so it is important that Aberdeen play well in the home leg."