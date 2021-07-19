Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Starfelt, Rangers, Morelos, Midtjylland, Ross, Sheridan
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic have agreed to sign Rubin Kazan's Sweden defender Carl Starfelt but are now waiting on a visa and confirmation of when he can come to Scotland under current restrictions. (Record)
Meanwhile, Celtic's hopes of a 10% sell-on fee from Moussa Dembele being sold by Lyon are dwindling with the striker expected to remain with the French side. (Sun)
Striker Alfredo Morelos has not asked to leave Rangers amid reports of interest from Porto.(Record)
But Heerenveen have received a bid for midfielder Joey Veerman, who has been linked with Rangers. (Record)
Rangers have agreed to help Celtic's Champions League qualifying opponents Midtjylland by letting the Danish side use their training centre before Tuesday's first leg. (Sun)
Former Celtic winger Scott Sinclair believes his old club have the quality to overcome Midtjylland. (Herald - subscription required)
Ethan Ross hopes to join Southampton as a free agent but Aberdeen would receive a compensation fee for the 19-year-old winger. (Record)
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Theo Snelders urges the club to give new manager Stephen Glass time to deliver success. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Scottish Premiership newcomers Dundee are close to signing former Celtic, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock striker Cillian Sheridan.(Courier - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale will pursue new additions after Saturday's League Cup defeat by Alloa. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland's Billy Gilmour impressed for Norwich in Friday's friendly win over King's Lynn Town but Canaries coach Daniel Farke has urged fans not to put too much pressure on the on-loan Chelsea youngster. (Sun)