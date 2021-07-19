Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Grant Scott was previously assistant coach at Glasgow

Glasgow City have appointed their former assistant Grant Scott as interim head coach following Scott Booth's move to Birmingham City.

Scott won two domestic cup doubles in charge of Hibernian and guided them into the Women's Champions League.

City say he will be in charge until a new boss joins "later in the year".

Glasgow won their 14th successive top-flight title last season and play Birkirkara in next month's Champions League qualifying round semi-final.

The club's existing backroom staff will work with Scott and he commented: "Like every season there will be challenges but as always at City, we'll welcome that and hope those challenges keep pushing us to new levels. We can't wait to get started."

Chief executive Laura Montgomery said: "Grant is an excellent coach, with one of the best track records in the game.

"Of course he is no stranger to the club, having outwitted us many times on the field as well as of course joining us briefly at the start of last season as assistant coach."

Booth joined Birmingham after six years at Glasgow, during which time the side won six SWPL1 titles and two Scottish Cups.