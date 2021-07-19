Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Jack Burroughs has represented Scotland at under-21 level

Coventry City midfielder Jack Burroughs has signed a new two-year deal with the Sky Blues.

Burroughs, 20, made his debut in an EFL Trophy tie at Cheltenham in 2018.

He played in last season's final two Championship games, coming off the bench after half an hour on his home debut with City 1-0 up against Millwall in what became a final-day 6-1 romp.

Burroughs is now tied to City until 2023, with an option for the club to extend the agreement a further year.

The Sky Blues academy product, who scored twice in eight appearances at Scotland under-19s level, has now stepped to the under-21s.

City, currently on pre-season tour in Spain, will start their second season back in the Championship with a home game on their return to Coventry against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 8 August.