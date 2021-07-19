Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian will meet Croatian side Rijeka or Gzira United of Malta in the third qualifying round of the new Conference League if they beat Santa Coloma of Andorra.

Aberdeen face Austria Vienna or Breidablik of Iceland if they get past Swedish side BK Hacken.

Both Scottish teams play the first legs of their second qualifying round ties at home on Thursday.

The third round ties will be played on 5 and 12 August.