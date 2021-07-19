Blackpool: Rangers friendly cancelled by Championship club after Covid-19 outbreak
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Blackpool have called off their friendly against Rangers on Wednesday after a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the playing squad.
The Championship club said those affected are self-isolating in line with government guidance.
Scottish Premiership winners Rangers had sold 4,500 tickets for the match and called the cancellation "sensible".
Blackpool start their league season with a trip to Bristol City on Saturday, 7 August.