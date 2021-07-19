Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Noel Mooney (L) played for Limerick, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers, before working for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI)

Former League of Ireland goalkeeper Noel Mooney has been named new chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

Mooney leaves a post at Uefa to head the Welsh football body from 30 August.

The 44-year-old replaces Jonathan Ford who left the association following a vote of no confidence in March.

"In this next chapter for Welsh football, we will grow and evolve the game to become more popular and successful." said Mooney.

Mooney has spent the past 10 years with Uefa, most recently as head of national associations business development, having previously held roles in marketing after joining from the Football Association of Ireland.

In 2019, he was seconded to the FAI, taking interim control of the association during a period of financial crisis. His appointment was criticised by the Irish Minister for Sport given links to former FAI chief executive John Delaney.

Mooney returned to Uefa having distanced himself from wanting the FAI role permanently, but subsequently beat a number of candidates to secure the FAW vacancy.

FAW President Kieran O'Connor - who himself will depart his post to be replaced by Steve Williams next month - oversaw the appointment process.

He said: "The FAW have identified Noel as the right person to manage the FAW into a new era of success and evolution.

"He has a vast experience of working across all European national associations over the past decade to grow European football and we are delighted that Noel has agreed to focus his experience and skillset to develop football in Wales."

Mooney added: "The mission is very clear and I can't wait to work with everyone in Welsh football to reach our full potential.

"I have enjoyed collaborating with great people to grow European football at Uefa for the past decade and now the focus will be on ensuring that the FAW becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales."