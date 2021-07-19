Last updated on .From the section Scottish

New Celtic captain Callum McGregor has warned team-mate Leigh Griffiths he is on his last chance at the club. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou says of Griffiths "the rest is up to him" after he re-joined the Celtic squad in time for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier first leg against Midtjylland. (Record) external-link

Rotherham are expected to make a renewed bid to sign St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Captain Jason Kerr remains focused on St Johnstone despite being flattered by transfer interest. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan believes Rangers may offload Nikola Katic and George Edmundson this summer. (Sun) external-link

Rangers attacking target Santiago Moreno of Colombian club America de Cali is being lined up for a move by MLS sides Atlanta United and Portland Timbers. (Record) external-link

Daniel Andersson says his former Malmo team-mate Filip Helander will become the enemy if the Swedes progress past HJK Helsinki to face Rangers in next month's Champions League qualifier. (Sun) external-link

Caroline Weir is eager to win gold as part of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics after Scotland missed out on a place at next summer's Women's European Championship. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Malawi full-back Kieran Ngwenya, 18, has signed a new deal at Aberdeen, tying him to the club until 2024. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link