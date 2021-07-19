Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne striker Ronan Hale celebrates his goal against Bala Town last week

Larne will face Portugal's Pacos de Ferreira if they make it through to the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Inver Park side beat Bala Town in their first appearance in European football and go up against Aarhus of Denmark in the second qualifying round.

Linfield will take on Bosnian outfit Borac Banja Luka in the second round.

Victory for the Blues would see them meet Belarusia's Shakhtyor Soligorsk or Fola Esch of Luxembourg.

Linfield would be at home and Larne away in their first legs on 5 August - the return legs are a week later.

Linfield dropped into the Europa Conference League after losing 5-2 on aggregate against Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Ronan Hale scored the only goal of the second leg as Larne beat Welsh side Bala Town 2-0 on aggregate on their European debut.

Larne and Linfield are the only Irish Premiership sides still in European competition after Coleraine and Glentoran made their exits last week.