Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tiago Cukur began his career with Feyenoord's youth team before joining AZ Alkmaar

Watford have loaned striker Tiago Cukur to League One side Doncaster Rovers on a season-long basis.

The 18-year-old scored three goals in two FA Youth Cup appearances for the Hornets last season, having moved from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in January.

Cukur is yet to make his senior bow for the newly-promoted Premier League side, and joins Rovers in order to pick up first-team experience.

While the loan is for the season, Watford have a January recall option.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.