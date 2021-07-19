Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Andrew Shinnie is returning to Scottish football with Livingston

Former Scotland attacker Andrew Shinnie has joined Livingston on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old leaves Charlton Athletic after previous spells at Luton, Hibs, Rotherham, Birmingham, Inverness, Dundee and Rangers.

His sole international appearance came in Scotland's win over Luxembourg in 2012.

"I see Andrew operating anywhere along the front four," said manager David Martindale.

Shinnie could feature in Livi's Scottish League Cup match against Raith Rovers on Wednesday.

