Easter Road stadium has a 20,421 capacity

Hibernian have been given permission to host 4,700 fans for their Europa Conference League qualifying tie with Santa Coloma on Thursday.

The Easter Road club submitted a request to Edinburgh City Council for a crowd of 9,000.

This comes after Aberdeen were allowed 5,655 supporters to attend their game with Hacken on the same evening.

Celtic have been given the go ahead for 9,000 fans at their Champions League tie with Midtjylland on Tuesday.

The Glasgow club had applied to the local authority for 18,000.

Hibs have already sold 2000 tickets, with the rest being made available to season ticket holders on Tuesday.