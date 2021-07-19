Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United finished 12th in the 2020-21 Premier League

The arbitration hearing between Newcastle United and the Premier League over the club's takeover has been adjourned until early 2022.

The adjournment relates to "issues with the disclosure of evidence", which is understood to involve both parties.

The news will be of huge disappointment to Newcastle fans, who hoped a £300m Saudi Arabia-led takeover would lead to the end of owner Mike Ashley's reign.

The two sides failed to agree who would retain ultimate power at the club.

It was also unclear if it would involve the state-run Public Investment Fund.

A joint statement from Newcastle and the Premier League said: "The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

"The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

"The parties will be making no further comment at this time."

Newcastle have been owned by Ashley since 2007.

The Magpies owner was unhappy with the Premier League's failure to reach a decision over a proposed Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, which collapsed last year.

The club's arbitration claim centres on the way the Premier League applied its owners' and directors' test when assessing a bid.

Newcastle asked for the claim to be heard in public and said it had "nothing to hide" from arbitration.