On her debut for Doncaster at the age of 16 and two months in 2013, Jemma Purfield was the youngest player to appear in the WSL

Leicester City have signed defender Jemma Purfield from Bristol City as they prepare for their first season in the Women's Super League.

The 24-year-old, who has represented England at Under-15, U17, U19 and U23 level, made 27 appearances last season.

Purfield started her career with Doncaster Rovers Belles and has also played for Durham and, after a spell in the USA, Liverpool.

"Leicester's team last year was talented," she told the club website. external-link

"They've got some great players and I'm looking forward to playing with them.

"It feels amazing. I've been really excited about this. It's a great opportunity."

