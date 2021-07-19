Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Grant Hanley made 15 appearances when Norwich finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2025.

Hanley, 29, joined Norwich from Newcastle in August 2017 for £3.4m and has made 106 appearances for the club.

He played 42 times in the Championship last season as the Canaries made an immediate return to the Premier League.

"I'm over the moon," said the defender. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity I've been given."

The Scotland centre-back added: "Since the moment I walked through the door it's been so welcoming and and they've made me feel part of something."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "I have been working with him for many years now and it has been a joy and a pleasure. He's a great character, a great footballer and a great personality in the dressing room.

"We need his quality and also his personality to be successful. It is great that he has committed his future to the football club."

Hanley started all three of Scotland's Euro 2020 group games before going off injured in the 3-1 defeat to Croatia as Steve Clarke's team were eliminated in the group stage.