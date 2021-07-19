Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Tom James only made 13 appearances for Hibs after moving north of the border on a three-year deal in the summer of 2019

Orient have signed Hibernian defender Tom James on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old right-back, who still had a year of his existing deal left, becomes the League Two club's seventh summer signing.

James moved to Hibs from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2019, but he made just 13 appearances before the season was ended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan in the north-west of England, first with Wigan Athletic, then at Salford City.

Cardiff-born James, who has scored 13 goals in 137 career appearances, began with home town club Cardiff City, before joining Yeovil in 2017.

Orient, now managed by former Wales international Kenny Jackett, finished 11th last season in League Two, 12 points shy of a play-off place.

