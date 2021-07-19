Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill believes David Healy's Linfield will "be the team to beat again next season" in the Irish Premiership.

Former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill watched Stoke take on the Blues in a Belfast friendly on Saturday.

Healy, who played under O'Neill for Northern Ireland, has guided Linfield to three straight league titles.

"David's done a brilliant job with the silverware he's won and their European run two seasons back," said O'Neill.

Healy remains Northern Ireland's record scorer while O'Neill took the side to the Euro 2016 finals before taking moving to the Championship side in 2019.

Stoke eased to a 6-0 win at the Dub against a Linfield side focusing on upcoming Europa Conference League games.

Lavery decision

The Blues must plan without Shayne Lavery after his summer move to Blackpool and O'Neill revealed that the Northern Ireland striker could have had a different destination.

"We watched Shayne quite a bit and were deliberating whether that was something we would do," O'Neill told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"We maybe just felt with the Championship that he needed a step in between, although he subsequently went to Blackpool who got promoted to the Championship, so hopefully he'll do well there.

"Saturday's game was a good exercise for us while I think David's got a bit of a challenge this year with the club changing to a full-time model - it means he's lost some of his experienced players although they will be the team to beat again next season.

"David's always good in keeping us alerted to things and equally we've discussed options that we have, potentially young players going on loan to them.

"I think both the Irish League and League of Ireland are good options for young players to go out on loan."

Slow start

Ian Baraclough succeeded O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss and the team lost to newly-crowned European champions Italy in their opening World Cup qualifier before drawing with Bulgaria in Belfast.

Lithuania and Switzerland are next up in September and the campaign will finish two months later with a Windsor Park meeting against the Italians.

"Ian is trying desperately to get some momentum into it so the games in September will be very important," added O'Neill.

"Obviously, the Italy game is the one I look forward to - Ian played them in the opening game of the qualifiers and while it was a 2-0 defeat Northern Ireland did very well in the second half.

"The players are well experienced in playing big games against this level of opposition. They've had that over a long period with myself in charge.

"They were unlucky to draw with Bulgaria but there's still plenty of games to go and they've shown themselves capable of getting big results."

