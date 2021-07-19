Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Pierluigi Gollini kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions for Atalanta last season

Tottenham are set to make Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini their first signing of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.

A loan deal for the 26-year-old has been brokered by new technical director Fabio Paratici.

It is understood the transfer will contain an option to buy for €15m (£12.9m) at the end of next season.

Gollini played 20 times for Aston Villa in the Championship in 2016 before joining Atalanta, where he has been number one for the past three seasons.

He has one cap for Italy but missed out on selection for Euro 2020.