Uefa goal of the season: Paul Pogba, Dele Alli and Kemar Roofe in the running

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, Tottenham's Dele Alli and Rangers forward Kemar Roofe are in the running for Uefa's goal of the season.

Pogba's finish from outside the box for France against Switzerland at Euro 2020 is among 10 nominees for the prize.

Roofe's goal from the halfway line in a Europa League group game with Standard Liege on 22 October 2020 features.

Alli's bicycle kick against Wolfsberger in the same competition on 24 February also makes the 2020-21 list.

One female player makes the list - Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil for her finish against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Only goals registered in Uefa club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 were eligible for consideration.

Fans can watch all the goals and vote for the best on the Uefa website. The deadline for voting is 09:00 BST on 29 July.

List of nominees

Porto's Mehdi Taremi v Chelsea, Champions League, 13 April 2021

A spectacular 93rd-minute overhead kick gave Porto a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in their quarter-final second leg. It was not enough to stop Chelsea advancing 2-1 on aggregate on their way to winning the Champions League.

Mehdi Taremi scores for Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (second goal) v Scotland, Euro 2020, 14 June 2021

Schick had already scored put his country ahead with a header when he sealed victory with a finish from near the halfway line at Hampden Park.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe v Standard Liege, Europa League, 22 October 2020

An outrageous strike from the halfway line earned Roofe's side a 2-0 win in Belgium. It was scored from a distance of 54.6 yards, the furthest distance ever for a goal in the Europa League.

Kemar Roofe celebrates scoring for Rangers against Standard Liege in the Europa League

Germany's Florian Wirtz (second goal) v Netherlands, European U21 Championship, 3 June 2021

A classy low finish from the edge of the box doubled Germany's lead in their European Under-21 Championship semi-final. Germany went on to win 2-1 before beating Portugal in the final.

Florian Wirtz scores from the edge of the box for Germany against the Netherlands at the Euopean Under-21 Championship

Tottenham's Dele Alli v Wolfsberger, Europa League, 24 February 2021

Alli scored a wonderful overhead kick as Spurs cruised into the Europa League last 16 with an 8-1 aggregate win over their Austrian opponents.

Dele Alli scores for Tottenham against Wolfsberger in the Europa League

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne v Belgium, Euro 2020, 2 July 2021

Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of Euro 2020 during a run which ended with the Azzurri winning the tournament.

France's Paul Pogba v Switzerland, Euro 2020, 28 June 2021

During an classic last-16 tie, Pogba's glorious finish from outside the box put France 3-1 ahead - but Switzerland came roaring back to 3-3, then knocked the world champions out of of Euro 2020 on penalties.

Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil v Chelsea, Women's Champions League, 2 May 2021

A swerving 25-yard strike via the underside of the bar. However, it was not enough to prevent Chelsea advancing to their first Women's Champions League final.

Sarah Zadrazil celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich against Chelsea in the Women's Champions League

Barcelona's Ferrao v Dobovec, Futsal Champions League, 28 April 2021

Ferrao's high-quality volley helped holders Barcelona beat Slovenia's Dobovec 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Futsal Champions League.

Ferrao (centre) celebrates with Barcelona

Braga's Paulinho v Leicester, Europa League, 26 November 2020

Paulingo finished off a lovely team goal in a classic group-stage match that ended 3-3.

Paulinho celebrates scoring for Sporting Braga against Leicester in the Europa League

