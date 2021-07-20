Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Pedro Martinez Losa spent three years in charge of Arsenal

Pedro Martinez Losa is close to being appointed as Scotland Women head coach.

The Spaniard, 45, won trophies with Rayo Vallecano and Arsenal before joining Bordeaux in 2019.

Shelley Kerr left the Scotland post last year, with Stuart McLaren overseeing the final matches of the unsuccessful Euros qualifying campaign.

The Scots open their World Cup qualifying campaign in September with matches against Hungary (away) and Faroe Islands (home).

Kerr's side featured at the last World Cup in 2019, two years after Scotland made their major women's finals debut at Euro 2017 under Anna Signeul.

Martinez Losa won three league titles in his native Spain and also oversaw Rayo Vallecano's Copa de la Reina success in 2008. His Arsenal side won the 2015 WSL Cup and the FA Cup the following year.