Ben Johnson
21 July 2021 - Ben Johnson celebrates after scoring the third goal for West Ham in a 3-0 victory over Reading
Conor Coventry
21 July 2021 - Midfielder Conor Coventry scores for West Ham in their 3-0 pre-season win against Reading
David Moyes
21 July 2021 - David Moyes' side complete a comfortable 3-0 pre-season win over Reading
Michail Antonio
16 July 2021 - Michail Antonio dons the new West Ham home kit
Mark Noble
13 July 2021 - Mark Noble leads West Ham to a 0-0 draw against Leyton Orient in a pre-season friendly
Manuel Lanzini
13 July 2021 - Manuel Lanzini captains the Hammers in a 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Northampton Town, while a separate West Ham side faces Leyton Orient
Pierre Ekwah Elimby
9 July 2021 - New West Ham signing Pierre Ekwah Elimby jostles for possession in a 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against Dundee United

