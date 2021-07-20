Newcastle United: 2021-22 pre-season preparations in pictures

Allan Saint-Maximin in possession
18 July 2021 - Steve Bruce's Covid-hit side lose 1-0 to York City in a pre-season friendly
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jeff Hendrick
15 July 2021 - Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin impresses Jeff Hendrick with his skills at pre-season training
Allan Saint-Maximin playing table tennis
15 July 2021 - Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin forgets which sport he's supposed to be playing at pre-season training in York
Callum Wilson
12 July 2021 - Newcastle's 2020-21 Player of the Season Callum Wilson joins his team-mates for pre-season
Jacob Murphy and Jamal Lewis
7 July 2021 - Newcastle's Jacob Murphy and Jamal Lewis are all smiles after a 3km run at a pre-season training session

