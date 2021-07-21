Burnley: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Wayne Hennessey
20 July 2021 - Wayne Hennessey joins Burnley
Josh Brownhill
20 July 2021 - Josh Brownhill scores two goals in a friendly against Salford City
Burnley FC
17 July 2021 - The Burnley boys train in the sun as part of their pre-season preparations
Nathan Collins
8 July 2021 - New signing Nathan Collins gets to know the Burnley staff at the Clarets' pre-season training session
Dwight McNeil
8 July 2021 - Dwight McNeil jokes with his team-mates at Burnley's first training session of the 2021-22 pre-season
Ben Mee
8 July 2021 - Burnley Captain Ben Mee arrives in high spirits for pre-season training

