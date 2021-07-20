Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Wayne Hennessey made 132 appearances for Crystal Palace after signing from Wolves in 2014

Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year contract after his release by Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old was a free agent, having left Palace in June after seven years at Selhurst Park.

Hennessey is Burnley's second close-season signing, with defender Nathan Collins having joined from Stoke City.

"They're exciting times and I'm excited to start working with the lads," said Hennessey, who is Wales' most-capped goalkeeper.

Hennessey, who has played 96 times for his country but was back-up to Danny Ward at Euro 2020, is looking forward to challenging Clarets first choice keeper Nick Pope for a first-team place.

"Popey's a great lad but it's competition, which is healthy," Hennessey said.

"That's part of the goalkeeping union. There's always competition. There's always that one spot but we'll be friends off the field.

"There's a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we'll do really well this season."

