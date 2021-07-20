Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Georgia Brougham was part of a Birmingham side that finished 11th in the WSL last season

Leicester City have signed centre-back Georgia Brougham after she was released by Everton earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old has spent the past two Women's Super League seasons on loan at Birmingham, who had offered her a deal.

Brougham spent five-and-a-half years at Everton, having initially come through Manchester City's academy.

"I'm delighted to be here. Obviously, it's a great club, I've heard very good things about it and I just can't wait to get started," she said. external-link

Leicester won promotion to the WSL for the first time in their history in April and on Tuesday signed defender Jemma Purfield from Bristol City.

