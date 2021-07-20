Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Sean Clare joined Oxford from Scottish club Hearts on a three-year deal last summer

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Sean Clare from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for the U's last season, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Burton Albion.

Former Gillingham and Hearts man Clare, who can also play at right-back, featured 20 times for the Brewers.

He has agreed a two-year deal at The Valley and becomes Charlton's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

"Part of our strategy is identifying talented young players, who are improving, and bringing them to Charlton," Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard told the club website. external-link

"We were impressed with what we saw from Sean."

