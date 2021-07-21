Brighton: 2021-22 pre-season in pictures

Brighton players in training
21 July 2021 - Brighton players in a pre-season training session
Enock Mwepu
21 July 2021 - New signing Enock Mwepu settling in during a pre-season training session
Adam Lallana
15 July 2021 - Adam Lallana stretches before a pre-season training session
Graham Potter
15 July 2021 - Graham Potter shows off his new beard
Haydon Roberts, Lewis Dunk, Adam Lallana, Solly March and Andi Zeqiri
15 July 2021 - Haydon Roberts (left) returns to Brighton from a loan spell at Rochdale to join Lewis Dunk, Adam Lallana, Solly March and Andi Zeqiri for pre-season training

