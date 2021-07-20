Lukas Jensen: Carlisle United sign Burnley goalkeeper on season-long loan deal
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old Dane spent time on loan in League Two with Bolton last season but did not make a competitive appearance for the Trotters.
"He joins us on-loan from Burnley where he's held in high regard," boss Chris Beech told the club website.
"He's been around a promotion-winning environment and that will have done him a lot of good."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.