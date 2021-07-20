Last updated on .From the section Preston

Izzy Brown made 19 appearances in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Preston North End midfielder Izzy Brown has been ruled out for a "significant period" after rupturing his Achilles.

The 24-year-old joined Preston on a one-year deal earlier in the summer after being released by Chelsea.

Brown suffered the injury in training on Monday and the Championship club said they "will support him in any way possible during his rehabilitation".

The Lilywhites open the new season with a home game against Hull City on Saturday, 7 August.