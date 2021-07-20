Izzy Brown: Preston midfielder sidelined with ruptured Achilles
Last updated on .From the section Preston
Preston North End midfielder Izzy Brown has been ruled out for a "significant period" after rupturing his Achilles.
The 24-year-old joined Preston on a one-year deal earlier in the summer after being released by Chelsea.
Brown suffered the injury in training on Monday and the Championship club said they "will support him in any way possible during his rehabilitation".
The Lilywhites open the new season with a home game against Hull City on Saturday, 7 August.