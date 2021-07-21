Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Stephen Glass has appointed Scott Brown 'team captain'

Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg: Aberdeen v Hacken Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 22 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Aberdeen players will "respond" to having fans back at Pittodrie in Thursday's Europa Conference League match with Hacken, says Stephen Glass.

The Dons will host 5,655 supporters for the second qualifying round first leg after playing the majority of last season's games behind closed doors.

Hacken are midway through their domestic season.

"A lot of the players, they almost need the pressure of people being in the building," said Glass.

"They need the pressure of the noise, what it creates and the extra drive it gives you. I think the players will really respond.

"We're looking forward to the excitement of playing in front of people again. It'll be a big difference. It's up to the players to put on a show for them and keep them coming."

The winner of the tie will face Austria Vienna or Breidablik of Iceland in the next round.

Team news

Aberdeen have a full squad to choose from, meaning Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr, Teddy Jenks, Christian Ramirez and Jay-Emmanuel Thomas could make competitive debuts.

Brown will be 'team captain' with goalkeeper Joe Lewis continuing as club skipper.

Hacken's squad contains experienced Sweden international Martin Olsson and Finland's Euro 2020 midfielder Joona Toivio.

What else do we know about Hacken?

Hacken started their domestic campaign with a run of seven winless matches but they have won their past four. Alexander Jeremejeff is their top scorer this term with five goals.

Former Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo has overseen the three most recent victories after replacing Odense-bound Andreas Alm in June.

The Swedish side did not feature in European competition last season but qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League after finishing third in the 2020 Allsvenskan.

"I'm expecting a difficult game," said Glass. "I was expecting a difficult game before Hacken started their winning streak. This is a dangerous game.

"We're well prepared. I'm not concerned that they're mid-season. The fact we can do research on their games doesn't mean they're going to play the same way.

"They cannot see what we've done. Everything's been in house, everything's been controlled by us. It's a two-legged game that we know is going to go all the way."