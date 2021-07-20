Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vilde Boe Risa played for Gothenburg last season and finished the 2020-21 campaign with Sandviken

Manchester United have signed Norway international Vilde Boe Risa on a two-year deal with a further year's option.

The 26-year-old midfielder has won 37 caps for Norway since making her debut in 2016 and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

"I'm happy to be here, at such a big club that I have grown up supporting," Boe Risa said.

"Manchester United is huge in Norway so to be able to come here and play for the team now is a dream come true."

Boe Risa, who has played the majority of her career in Norway and Sweden, joins United on a free transfer after ending her contract with Swedish side Sandviken.

United are still without a manager ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 Women's Super League campaign after Casey Stoney left at the end of last season.