Vilde Boe Risa: Manchester United sign Norway international on two-year deal
Manchester United have signed Norway international Vilde Boe Risa on a two-year deal with a further year's option.
The 26-year-old midfielder has won 37 caps for Norway since making her debut in 2016 and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
"I'm happy to be here, at such a big club that I have grown up supporting," Boe Risa said.
"Manchester United is huge in Norway so to be able to come here and play for the team now is a dream come true."
Boe Risa, who has played the majority of her career in Norway and Sweden, joins United on a free transfer after ending her contract with Swedish side Sandviken.
United are still without a manager ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 Women's Super League campaign after Casey Stoney left at the end of last season.