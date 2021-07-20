Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

An experienced international, Shane Ferguson has won 47 caps for Northern Ireland

Rotherham United have signed former Millwall winger Shane Ferguson on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 League One season.

The 30-year-old was released by the Lions at the end of last season following a six-year spell at the club.

Having begun his career with Newcastle United, Ferguson had loan stints with Birmingham City and Rangers.

After joining Millwall in 2015, he made 217 appearances and helped them win promotion from League One in 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.