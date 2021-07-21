Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Finnigan helped Everton keep nine clean sheets in 28 appearances for the club last season

Everton defender Megan Finnigan has signed a new deal to remain with the Women's Super League club for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old academy graduate played in every game for Willie Kirk's side last term and signs with the option of a further year with the club.

"I've got a love for the club so I couldn't think of anything better than to extend my time here," she said.

"I have more to improve and Everton is the best place to achieve that."