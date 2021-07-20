Scottish League Cup
East KilbrideEast Kilbride19:45ClydeClyde
Venue: K Park Training Academy

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005056
2Stirling21105415
3Inverness CT21104224
4Peterhead310235-23
5Cove Rangers300339-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008179
2Arbroath32013126
3Kelty Hearts21013123
4East Fife200205-50
5Elgin200217-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar32104048
2Dundee22007076
3Montrose21103034
4Ross County200206-60
5Brora Rangers300308-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22005056
2Cowdenbeath32014316
3Livingston21014223
4Alloa21012203
5Brechin3003210-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22003126
2Ayr21103034
3Albion302126-44
4Falkirk21016333
5Edinburgh City301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004226
2Queen's Park31111104
3Queen of Sth31025503
4Airdrieonians20201103
5Annan Athletic201124-22

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stranraer32014136
2East Kilbride31113124
3Clyde21012203
4Kilmarnock210124-23
5Morton201103-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019456
2St Mirren22004046
3Stenhousemuir21013303
4Partick Thistle210145-13
5Dumbarton3003210-80
