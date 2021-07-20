Steve Cooper succeeded Graham Potter as Swansea boss in 2019

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has brushed off speculation about his future at the Championship club.

Cooper, 41, has only 12 months to run on three-year contract signed when he arrived at Swansea in 2019.

He has been linked with a Swansea exit since the club's play-off final defeat to Brentford in May, but feels there is no need to comment.

"I think if there is any real news that's when we would speak," Cooper told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's no official updates on anything. You know I don't like talking about myself so let's focus on the boys.

"I am here, I am working hard. I think you could see tonight through the good and some not so good moments that the players are trying to do what I'm asking.

"Day by day, that's how it is. I have always been that way. I have not paid attention to anything else.

"If there's anything really official to talk about me, we'll talk about it then but there's not so we'll leave it that."

Cooper was in contention for the Crystal Palace manager's job earlier this summer, while he was also touted as a serious contender to take over at Fulham.

Even though those vacancies have now been filled - by Patrick Vieira and Marco Silva respectively - the speculation about Cooper's position at Swansea has not gone away.

When asked if he is still committed to Swansea, former England Under-17 boss Cooper said: "I couldn't have given any more in the last two years because that's what the job demands and that's how I personally live my life anyway.

"There's nobody that could have worked any harder than me over the last two years because I've been so proud to be a part of this brilliant football club and that's how I feel exactly at this moment in time.

"I've got a fantastic connection with the players, I'm very fond of them, the staff and it's that sort of place I've felt from day one. I think every player will say that as well."

Cooper says he is not concerned to be heading into the final year of his contract, adding: "It's not something worth talking about because there are no updates."

Swansea have signed three players - midfielder Liam Walsh and forwards Kyle Joseph and Joel Piroe - since missing out on a return to the Premier League, but Cooper feels there is more work to do in the transfer market having lost the likes of Freddie Woodman, Marc Guehi and Andre Ayew.

"I think so personally," he said. "Sometimes it's easier said than done for a number of reasons, but I think that not only did we lose some good players, we lost established players as well.

"It's fine to lose one or two, but you have got to be careful you don't - one extreme to the other is the wrong term - but it's got to be a balance."