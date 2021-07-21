Hughes, who captained Larne to County Antrim Shield success in December, says leading his local club out in Europe ranks among his proudest achievements

Larne captain Jeff Hughes says leading his boyhood club through their maiden European adventure is "right up there" with anything he has done in football.

The Irish Premiership side overcame Bala Town to set up a Europa Conference League second-round qualifying tie with Danish Superliga club AGF Aarhus.

And Hughes rates captaining the Inver Reds to their first European win as one of the proudest moments of his career.

"It's more nerve-wracking playing for Larne than anywhere else," he said.

"So it's right up there because I know how much it means to me, the fans and the people that work at the club who do so much behind the scenes."

Hughes returned to Larne in 2018 after a successful career in England which saw the midfielder play over 400 games in the space of 13 years for clubs including Crystal Palace, Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Tranmere Rovers.

And while he grew accustomed to playing in stadiums with thousands of supporters on a weekly basis, he admits that turning out for his local club in front of his friends and family is a far more daunting experience.

"In England, we'd be playing in front of 5,000 people but you don't really know them," added the two-time Northern Ireland international, 36.

"The one or two that actually take the time to get to know you are generally nice to you, but your family aren't shy in telling you what you did wrong."

Not that Hughes and his team-mates did much wrong against Bala on their European debut.

Having secured their spot in the newly-formed Europa Conference League by beating Cliftonville in June's play-off decider, Tiernan Lynch's side passed their first European assignment with a couple of 1-0 wins against the Cymru Premier outfit, with Ronan Hale - who Hughes says "doesn't do tap-ins" - netting a stunning, tie-clinching strike to thunderous acclaim at Inver Park.

Hale stunner helps Larne progress in Europa Conference League

However, Hughes admits that Aarhus - who are managed by former Wimbledon and Norwich forward David Nielsen - represent a significant step-up with Thursday night's opponents having finished fourth in the Danish top-tier last season.

"They're a different animal," he said.

"They play at a higher standard to us or Bala so they're going to be very good. You look at their transfers and they've sold players for millions so they're obviously a massive club.

"We watched their game against Brondby and we've seen that they're a high-tempo, high-pressing side, so we just need to acquit ourselves as best we can.

"Stranger things have happened but we'll go out there and give it our best."

Larne's first steps on to the European frontier is the latest in a string of accomplishments for the club since Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce's takeover in September 2017.

Having secured promotion back to the Irish Premiership in 2019, they sealed a top-six finish on their top-flight return before a successful 2020-21 campaign which included a fourth-place finish, a County Antrim Shield triumph and a run to the Irish Cup final.

Larne reached their first Irish Cup final since 2005 last season, losing to Irish Premiership champions Linfield

And while Hughes admits that the club are ahead of where they originally thought they would be at this stage, he insists they never lacked belief in their ability to grace the continental stage.

"To be honest, I knew when we were in the Championship that we had a lot of quality players, so it would have been a failure if we didn't go up at that stage, but thankfully we did.

"In the first year [back in the Premiership], we were maybe a bit over-confident and it caught us by surprise, but I think the club's always had a five-year plan, so we're ahead of where we planned to be, but I don't think there was ever any shortage of belief that we could win a trophy, get into Europe and get promotion.

"Obviously, it's been a rapid rise so long may it continue.

"This is what you aim for. Nobody expects us to get a result or even score a goal, but we all believe we can go out and put in a good showing.

"Nobody expected us to do anything in Europe but we've already got two wins and now we're playing a big, strong team so if we don't get a result, we'll know what we'll have to do and how far off we are.

"At the very least, it'll give us something to look at and say 'this is where we need to get to'."