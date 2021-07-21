Quinn feels Linfield can take positives from their Champions League loss to Zalgiris Vilnius

Niall Quinn believes Linfield are better prepared for their next European challenge thanks to the club's switch to full-time football this summer.

The Irish Premiership champions host their Bosnian counterparts Borac Banja Luka on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

The Blues were knocked out of the Champions League by Zalgiris Vilnius.

"Yes, definitely," said Quinn when asked if they will be better prepared.

"In previous years, we always had our analysis of teams but this year we have them in advance and are working on them on the training ground.

"It's obviously different, we're training in the morning now, but we're doing more preparation before matches because we have the time now to do the research so we'll definitely be doing our homework and set up the way we're going to play.

"But we're also getting the benefits of doing extra gym work because you have the luxury of the extra time so we'll definitely reap the benefits, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

"Our full-time model suits a lot of the players that have played in England and Scotland. Getting Chris Shields was massive for us. We played against him numerous times when he was at Dundalk and he ran the show, and the two young lads from Hull have been a breath of fresh air, so hopefully they can hit the ground running."

Chris Shields made his debut for Linfield against Zalgiris after joining from Dundalk

From that research on the opposition, Quinn has a clear idea of what to expect at Windsor Park on Thursday night - and believes it is different to what he and his team-mates have faced in Europe in recent seasons.

"They're not typical to the European sides you'd usually play, like Rosenborg in previous years, who like to keep the ball before making that penetrating pass," he continued.

"They're more of an old-fashioned, 4-4-2 side, so we'll be up against it. They have two big centre-forwards but hopefully we can get the ball down at Windsor, make the pitch nice and big, and play our game."

Linfield warmed up for their first match in the new Europa Conference League format with a friendly defeat by Stoke City in Belfast on Saturday.

After going out of the Champions League to Legia Warsaw last season, Linfield failed at their first Europa League hurdle with a disappointing exit to Maltese side Floriana.

Quinn is determined the same thing will not happen this year and stressed the importance of not conceding a goal in the first leg at Windsor.

"We need to get off to a good start and take a couple of goals into the return game, but they're by no means an easy team," the versatile full-back added.

"It's important that we come out of Thursday's game with a clean sheet and hopefully we'll come away with a lead because we know it's going to be tough out there."