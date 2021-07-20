Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 friendly defeat at Hibernian on 13 July

Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season trip to the US after a "small number" of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The Gunners were scheduled to play in the Florida Cup with Inter Milan, Everton and Colombia's Millonarios.

The club did not specify how many members of their touring group tested positive, nor if any were players.

"This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of players and staff," a statement read.

The club said they were "glad to say" none of those who had tested positive were currently displaying symptoms, but all were in self-isolation at their respective homes.

"We fully understand what a disappointment this is for our supporters in America, who were looking forward to seeing us compete in the Florida Cup as part of our pre-season build-up," the statement added.

"Our apologies also go to the organisers of the Florida Cup who had done a fantastic job making the preparations and our partners who had arranged events around our participation in the competition."

"We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season."

The shortened Florida Cup is set to begin on Sunday at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, but organisers have not announced if Arsenal will be replaced by another side.