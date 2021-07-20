Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Shen Mengyu will be the first female footballer to move to the UK

Shen Mengyu will make history as the first Chinese women's footballer to play in the UK after signing for Celtic from Shanghai Shengli.

The midfielder, 19, narrowly missed out on selection for the 2020 Olympics having been involved in the initial squad of 26.

After finishing second in SWPL 1 last season, Celtic begin the 2021-22 season next month.

And they will face Spain's Levante in their first ever Champions League tie.

Mengyu becomes Celtic's third signing of the summer, after head coach Fran Alonso added English forward Charlie Wellings and former Glasgow City midfielder Tyler Toland.