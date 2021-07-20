Last updated on .From the section Welsh

David Cotterill won 24 caps for Wales

Former Wales forward David Cotterill has joined Cymru Premier side Newtown.

The 33-year-old ex-Wigan Athletic and Swansea City player came out of retirement to play for Barry Town in January 2020 and helped them finish fifth in the league last season.

Cotterill, who won 24 caps for Wales, left Barry in June and has now joined rivals Newtown.

"I am delighted to get the signing over the line and get David on board," Newtown manager Chris Hughes said.

"His experience is just what we need and he also adds know-how to our squad."