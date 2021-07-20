Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tang Jiali featured against Australia, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in China's Olympic qualifying matches but has not made the squad for Tokyo 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have signed China forward Tang Jiali on loan for the 2021-22 Women's Super League season.

The 26-year-old, who moves from Shanghai Shengli subject to work permit clearance, was part of the China side at the 2015 Women's World Cup.

She scored eight goals in 15 games for since re-joining Shanghai in 2020.

"We are really excited to have a player of Tang's quality coming to Spurs," Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner told the club website.

"She has been a prolific goalscorer in the Chinese Super League and instrumental in helping China in their successful Olympic qualifying campaign.

"The additional strengths Tang brings to the team will be key to our success moving into the new season."

