Mo Eisa: MK Dons sign Peterborough United striker
Last updated on .From the section MK Dons
Milton Keynes Dons have signed Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, who has scored 39 goals in 78 starts in the English Football League, has joined the League One side on a "long-term contract".
"This is a massive club with huge ambitions," Eisa told the club website.
"I am a goalscorer but most importantly I am a team player. I'm looking forward to the style of play as I feel it plays to my strengths."
